|Max Power
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
|Stroke
|57.4 mm
|52.9 mm
|Max Torque
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|124 cc
|159.7 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
|SI, 4- stroke, Air- Cooled
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|52.5 mm
|62 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹86,263
|₹1,20,410
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹74,300
|₹1,03,365
|RTO
|₹5,944
|₹8,269
|Insurance
|₹6,019
|₹8,776
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,854
|₹2,588