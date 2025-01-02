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HomeCompare BikesAccess 125 vs Apache RTR 160

Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Access 125 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Access 125 Apache rtr 160
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 77,684₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc159.7 cc
Power8.42 PS PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Access 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L12 L
Length
1835 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg137 kg
Height
1155 mm1105 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
856 mm790 mm
Width
680 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
CastAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Max Torque
10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air CooledSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic forks
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,3751,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
77,2841,12,190
RTO
9,7528,975
Insurance
6,33911,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0062,850
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr160drum & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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