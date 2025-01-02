In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Access 125 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Access 125
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 77,684
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|16.04 PS PS