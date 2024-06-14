HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesAccess 125 vs TZ 3.3

Suzuki Access 125 vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Suzuki Access 125 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,899 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Access 125 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Access 125 Tz 3.3
BrandSuzukiTunwal
Price₹ 79,899₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage45 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
Drum Alloy Wheel
₹79,899*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium cast wheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
5 L-
Length
1870 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Wheelbase
1265 mm-
Height
1160 mm-
Kerb Weight
103 kg-
Additional Storage
21.8 L-
Saddle Height
773 mm-
Width
690 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Eco Drive Illumination, Front And Rack For Storage, One Push Central Lock System, Long Seat & Long FLoor Board, Vlotage Meter, E20Complant-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Underseat storage
21.8 L-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
4Ah2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,8751,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
79,8991,15,000
RTO
8,6430
Insurance
6,3330
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0392,471

Access 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Access 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Access 125 vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Access 125 vs Jupiter
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Access 125 vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Access 125 vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Access 125 vs NTORQ 125

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
    14 Jun 2024
    The Yamaha Fascino 125 S gets 'Answer Back' feature that helps riders locate their scooter in parking lots by flashing lights and sounding the horn.
    Yamaha Fascino S launched in India at 93,730. Check what’s new
    10 Jun 2024
    The eBikeGo Muvi 125 5G comes with subtle upgrades over the older 4G model
    eBikeGo unveils Muvi 125 5G electric scooter
    27 Jun 2024
    Greencore car vacuum cleaner cum tyre inflator comes as a two-in-one car accessory that can be handy on the road to clean the car's interior and refill air to the tyres in need.
    Greencore car vacuum cleaner cum tyre inflator review: Does it really worth?
    16 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season | All Things Auto
    21 Jul 2023
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip | All Things Auto
    27 Jun 2023
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    View all
     