In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Storm ZX has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
Access 125 vs Storm ZX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Access 125
|Storm zx
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 77,684
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)