In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Access 125 vs Sports 63 Alpha 48V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Access 125
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 77,684
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-