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Suzuki Access 125 vs Tunwal Roma S

In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or Tunwal Roma S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Roma S Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Roma S has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Access 125 vs Roma S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Access 125 Roma s
BrandSuzukiTunwal
Price₹ 77,684₹ 95,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage45 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.56 kWh
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hours

Filters
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roma S
Tunwal Roma S
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Access 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Length
1835 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Wheelbase
1265 mm-
Kerb Weight
106 kg-
Height
1155 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
856 mm-
Width
680 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
CastAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
90 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Max Torque
10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah1.56 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,37595,000
Ex-Showroom Price
77,28495,000
RTO
9,7520
Insurance
6,3390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0062,041

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