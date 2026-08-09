In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or Toutche Electric Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M200 Price starts at Rs. 62,990 (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M200 in 1 colour. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Heileo M200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Access 125 vs Heileo M200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Access 125
|Heileo m200
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 77,684
|₹ 62,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours