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Suzuki Hayabusa vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
Hayabusa vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hayabusa Tiger 850 sport
BrandSuzukiTriumph
Price₹ 16.9 Lakhs₹ 11.95 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl19.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1340 cc888 cc
Power190 PS PS85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Hayabusa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Front Break View
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Specification
Length
2180 mm2248 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm-
Wheelbase
1480 mm1556 mm
Height
1165 mm1410-1460 mm
Kerb Weight
264 kg-
Saddle Height
800 mm810-830 mm
Width
735 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
300 kmph
Max Power
190 PS @ 9700 rpm85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 7000 rpm82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1340 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm78.0 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil dampedMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Speed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,69,56013,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
16,90,00011,95,000
RTO
1,35,20095,600
Insurance
44,36032,460
Accessories Charges
011,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,18428,694

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