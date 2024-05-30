In 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
Hayabusa vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hayabusa
|Tiger 850 sport
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|19.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1340 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|190 PS PS
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS