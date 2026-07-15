In 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Hayabusa vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hayabusa
|Speed triple 1200
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1340 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|190 PS PS
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS