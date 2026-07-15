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Suzuki Hayabusa vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Hayabusa vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hayabusa Speed triple 1200
BrandSuzukiTriumph
Price₹ 16.9 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1340 cc1160 cc
Power190 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Hayabusa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Break View
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Specification
Length
2180 mm2090 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm1445 mm
Height
1165 mm1089 mm
Kerb Weight
264 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm830 mm
Width
735 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
300 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
190 PS @ 9700 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
65 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 7000 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
1340 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
81 mm90 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil dampedOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Speed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control SystemMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,69,56019,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
16,90,00017,95,000
RTO
1,35,2001,43,600
Insurance
44,36046,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,18442,656

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