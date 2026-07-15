In 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
Hayabusa vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hayabusa
|Scrambler 1200
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|24.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1340 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|190 PS PS
|90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS