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Suzuki Hayabusa vs Triumph Scrambler 1200

In 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
Hayabusa vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hayabusa Scrambler 1200
BrandSuzukiTriumph
Price₹ 16.9 Lakhs₹ 13.75 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl24.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1340 cc1200 cc
Power190 PS PS90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS

Filters
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Steve McQueen Edition
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Hayabusa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Length
2180 mm-
Ground Clearance
125 mm-
Wheelbase
1480 mm1570 mm
Height
1165 mm1250 mm
Kerb Weight
264 kg207 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm840 mm
Width
735 mm905 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :- 150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
300 kmph
Max Power
190 PS @ 9700 rpm90 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
65 mm80 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 7000 rpm110 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1340 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHCLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm97.6 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil dampedShowa ?47mm fully adjustable USD forks. 250mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedÖhlins fully adjustable piggy-back RSUs with twin springs. 250mm wheel travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Speed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,69,56015,34,034
Ex-Showroom Price
16,90,00013,75,000
RTO
1,35,2001,10,000
Insurance
44,36035,284
Accessories Charges
013,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,18432,972

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