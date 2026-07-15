In 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Hayabusa vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hayabusa
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1340 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|190 PS PS
|90 PS PS