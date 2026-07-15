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Suzuki Hayabusa vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Hayabusa vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hayabusa Rocket 3
BrandSuzukiTriumph
Price₹ 16.9 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1340 cc2458 cc
Power190 PS PS182 PS PS

Filters
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Hayabusa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Mudguard And Suspension View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Break View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Length
2180 mm-
Ground Clearance
125 mm-
Wheelbase
1480 mm1677 mm
Height
1165 mm1183 mm
Kerb Weight
264 kg320 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm750 mm
Width
735 mm920 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
300 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
190 PS @ 9700 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 7000 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1340 cc2458 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm110.2 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil dampedShowa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Speed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,69,56026,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
16,90,00024,03,100
RTO
1,35,2001,92,248
Insurance
44,36055,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,18456,978

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