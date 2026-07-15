In 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Hayabusa vs Rocket 3 Comparison