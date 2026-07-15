In 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Hayabusa vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hayabusa
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1340 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|190 PS PS
|78 PS PS