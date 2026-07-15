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Suzuki Hayabusa vs Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

In 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Hayabusa vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hayabusa Bonneville speedmaster
BrandSuzukiTriumph
Price₹ 16.9 Lakhs₹ 12.85 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl22.22 kmpl
Engine Capacity1340 cc1200 cc
Power190 PS PS78 PS PS

Filters
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
Icon Edition
₹12.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Suzuki Hayabusa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Mudguard And Suspension View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Break View
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Specification
Length
2180 mm-
Ground Clearance
125 mm-
Wheelbase
1480 mm1500 mm
Height
1165 mm1055 mm
Kerb Weight
264 kg-
Saddle Height
800 mm705 mm
Width
735 mm910 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
300 kmph161 kmph
Max Power
190 PS @ 9700 rpm78 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
65 mm80 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 7000 rpm106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1340 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHCLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm97.6 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped47 mm Showa cartridge forks
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedMono-shock RSU with linkage and preload adjustment
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control SystemSystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.3, Trail - 91.4 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key, Rider Focused Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,69,56014,25,804
Ex-Showroom Price
16,90,00012,85,000
RTO
1,35,2001,02,800
Insurance
44,36038,004
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,18430,646

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