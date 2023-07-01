In 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS @ 9700 rpm & 150 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less