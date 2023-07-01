Saved Articles

Suzuki Hayabusa vs Suzuki Katana

In 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Katana
Suzuki Katana
Katana STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
190 PS @ 9700 rpm-
Stroke
65 mm59 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1340 cc999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHCFour-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm73.4 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,69,56015,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
16,90,00013,61,000
RTO
1,35,2001,08,880
Insurance
44,36039,197
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,18432,435

    Latest News

    Suzuki has made cosmetic changes to the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition.
    Suzuki unveils the 25th Anniversary Hayabusa, looks more striking than ever
    1 Jul 2023
    Suzuki Hayabusa has defined the word legendary in the world of superbikes for decades.
    Suzuki Motorcycle records highest-ever domestic sales in October at 84,302 units
    2 Nov 2023
    The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
    Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
    17 Feb 2023
    The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is now OBD2-A compliant in keeping with the new norms and gets 3 new dual-tone colours
    2023 Suzuki Hayabusa launched with OBD2 compliance and three new colours
    7 Apr 2023
