In 2024 SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Super Eco T1 up to 70 -80 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour.
Super Eco T1 vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super eco t1
|Nexa
|Brand
|SUPER ECO
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 56,772
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|70 -80 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.