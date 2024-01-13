In 2024 SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively.
SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour.
TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours.
Super Eco T1 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl.
Super Eco T1 vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super eco t1
|Xl100
|Brand
|SUPER ECO
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 56,772
|₹ 44,998
|Range
|70 -80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 to 55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-