SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 vs TVS XL100

In 2024 SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Super Eco T1 vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super eco t1 Xl100
BrandSUPER ECOTVS
Price₹ 56,772₹ 44,998
Range70 -80 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Super Eco T1
SUPER ECO Super Eco T1
T1 STD
₹56,772*
*Ex-showroom price
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Motor Power
250 - 800 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
70 -80 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,77253,200
Ex-Showroom Price
56,77244,999
RTO
02,699
Insurance
05,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2201,143

