SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Super Eco T1 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. Super Eco T1 vs XL100 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super eco t1 Xl100 Brand SUPER ECO TVS Price ₹ 56,772 ₹ 44,998 Range 70 -80 km/charge - Mileage - 55 to 55 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 99.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -