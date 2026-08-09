In 2026 SUPER ECO T1 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. SUPER ECO T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. SUPER ECO offers the T1 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. T1 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
T1 vs Radeon Comparison