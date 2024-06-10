HT Auto
In 2024 SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Super Eco T1 up to 70 -80 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour.
Super Eco T1 vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super eco t1 Mitra
BrandSUPER ECOTrinity Motors
Price₹ 56,772₹ 73,999
Range70 -80 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Super Eco T1
SUPER ECO Super Eco T1
T1 STD
₹56,772*
*Ex-showroom price
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 - 800 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70 -80 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Underseat storage
Yes-
Chassis
Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
SMART CHARGE 1.5 HOURS (OPTIONAL), MOBILE APP SUPPORT OPTIONAL, REGENERATIVE BREAKING SYSTEM,-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 21 Ah48 V/30 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,77282,026
Ex-Showroom Price
56,77273,999
RTO
05,919
Insurance
02,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2201,763

