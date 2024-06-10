In 2024 SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Super Eco T1 up to 70 -80 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour.
Super Eco T1 vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super eco t1
|Mitra
|Brand
|SUPER ECO
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 56,772
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|70 -80 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.