In 2026 SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Super Eco SE 2 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super eco se 2
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|SUPER ECO
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 62,652
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|70 -80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-