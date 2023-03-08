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SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Super Eco SE 2 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super eco se 2 Fascino 125
BrandSUPER ECOYamaha
Price₹ 62,652₹ 77,200
Range70 -80 km/charge-
Mileage-49 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Super Eco SE 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2
SE 2 STD
₹62,652*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Underseat storage
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 - 1000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
70 -80 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
SMART CHARGE 1.5 HOURS (OPTIONAL), MOBILE APP SUPPORT OPTIONAL, REGENERATIVE BREAKING SYSTEM, WIFI ENABLED yes (optional)Smart Motor Generator System
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 21 Ah-
Boot Light
No-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEd-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,65289,391
Ex-Showroom Price
62,65277,200
RTO
06,176
Insurance
06,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3461,921

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