In 2026 SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Super Eco SE 2 vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super eco se 2
|Notte125
|Brand
|SUPER ECO
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 62,652
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|70 -80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-