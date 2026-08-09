In 2026 SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Super Eco SE 2 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super eco se 2
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|SUPER ECO
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,652
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|70 -80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-