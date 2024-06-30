HT Auto
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2024 SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Super Eco SE 2 up to 70 -80 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour.
Super Eco SE 2 vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super eco se 2 Rafiki
BrandSUPER ECOTrinity Motors
Price₹ 62,652₹ 69,999
Range70 -80 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Super Eco SE 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2
SE 2 STD
₹62,652*
*Ex-showroom price
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 - 1000 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70 -80 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
SMART CHARGE 1.5 HOURS (OPTIONAL), MOBILE APP SUPPORT OPTIONAL, REGENERATIVE BREAKING SYSTEM, WIFI ENABLED yes (optional)-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 21 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Boot Light
No-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEdLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,65273,600
Ex-Showroom Price
62,65269,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3461,581

