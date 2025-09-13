In 2026 SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Super Eco SE 2 vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super eco se 2
|Avenis
|Brand
|SUPER ECO
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 62,652
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|70 -80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-