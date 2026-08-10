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HomeCompare BikesS 2 vs Notte125

SUPER ECO S 2 vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 SUPER ECO S 2 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. SUPER ECO S 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. SUPER ECO offers the S 2 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
S 2 vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 2 Notte125
BrandSUPER ECOVespa
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range70 -85 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.26 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-6 Hours (100%)-

Filters
S 2
SUPER ECO S 2
S 2 STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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SUPER ECO S 2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70-85 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
SteelMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
SMART CHARGE 1.5 HOURS (OPTIONAL), MOBILE APP SUPPORT OPTIONAL, REGENERATIVE BREAKING SYSTEM, WIFI ENABLED yes (optional)Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-6 Hours (100%)-
Battery Capacity
1.26 kWh12 V/5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-ionMaintenance Free
EMI
2,346NaN

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