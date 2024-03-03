Saved Articles

SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the

Super Eco S 2 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super eco s 2 Scooty pep plus
BrandSUPER ECOTVS
Price₹ 85,500₹ 65,514
Range70 -85 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Super Eco S 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2
S 2 STD
₹85,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 - 1000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
70 -85 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,00076,694
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,00065,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
05,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2561,648

