In 2024 SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Price starts at Rs. 85,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco S 2 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Super Eco S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Super Eco S 2 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super eco s 2 Scooty pep plus Brand SUPER ECO TVS Price ₹ 85,500 ₹ 65,514 Range 70 -85 km/charge - Mileage - 50.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 87.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -