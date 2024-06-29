In 2024 SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Price starts at Rs. 85,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Super Eco S 2 up to 70 -85 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco S 2 in 1 colour.
Super Eco S 2 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super eco s 2
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|SUPER ECO
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 85,500
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|70 -85 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.