In 2024 SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Price starts at Rs. 85,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Super Eco S 2 up to 70 -85 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco S 2 in 1 colour.
Super Eco S 2 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super eco s 2 Tz 3.3
BrandSUPER ECOTunwal
Price₹ 85,500₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range70 -85 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Super Eco S 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2
S 2 STD
₹85,500*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 - 1000 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70 -85 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Chassis
Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
SMART CHARGE 1.5 HOURS (OPTIONAL), MOBILE APP SUPPORT OPTIONAL, REGENERATIVE BREAKING SYSTEM, WIFI ENABLED yes (optional)-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 21 Ah2.4 kWh
Boot Light
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,0001,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,0001,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2562,471

Super Eco S 2 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2null | Electric | Automatic85,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Pronull | Electric | Automatic1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Super Eco S 2 vs S1 Pro

