In 2024 SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Price starts at Rs. 85,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Super Eco S 2 up to 70 -85 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco S 2 in 1 colour.
Super Eco S 2 vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super eco s 2
|Rafiki
|Brand
|SUPER ECO
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 85,500
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|70 -85 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.