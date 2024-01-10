In 2024 SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis
In 2024 SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Price starts at 85,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco S 2 in 1 colour.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours.
Super Eco S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge.
The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
