In 2026 SUPER ECO S 2 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. SUPER ECO S 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. SUPER ECO offers the S 2 in 1 colour. S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
S 2 vs Avenis Comparison