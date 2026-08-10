In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price). Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
SA 2000 vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 2000
|Gracy
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 86,000
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|8-10 Hours