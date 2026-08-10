In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of SA 2000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
SA 2000 vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 2000
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 86,000
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|6-8 hrs.