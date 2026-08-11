In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 2000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour.
SA 2000 vs Yuvee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 2000
|Yuvee
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 86,000
|₹ 44,385
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|8-10 Hours