In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 2000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
SA 2000 vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 2000
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 86,000
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|10 Hours