In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). The range of SA 2000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
SA 2000 vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 2000
|Enduro
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 86,000
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|65-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|5-8 Hrs.