In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). The range of SA 2000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours.
SA 2000 vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 2000
|Vio
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 86,000
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-