In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or Ujaas Energy eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Price starts at Rs. 42,924 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 2000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the eSpa LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa LA in 2 colours.
SA 2000 vs eSpa LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 2000
|Espa la
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 86,000
|₹ 42,924
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|6-7 Hours