In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 2000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
SA 2000 vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 2000
|Ego li
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 86,000
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|3-4 Hours