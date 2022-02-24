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HomeCompare BikesSA 2000 vs Star City Plus

Stella Automobili SA 2000 vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
SA 2000 vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sa 2000 Star city plus
BrandStella AutomobiliTVS
Price₹ 86,000₹ 72,200
Range60-70 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-7 Hours-

Filters
SA 2000
Stella Automobili SA 2000
STD
₹86,000*
*Ex-showroom price
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Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Stella Automobili SA 2000 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Left View
Disc View
Seat View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1980 mm1984 mm
Height
1100 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
710 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
60-70 km660 km
Max Speed
70 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic (Oil damped)
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Warranty
2.3 Years-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,86184,434
Ex-Showroom Price
86,00072,200
RTO
05,776
Insurance
3,8616,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9311,814

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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