In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
SA 2000 vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 2000
|Sport
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 86,000
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-