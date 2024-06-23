In 2024 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 2000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
SA 2000 vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 2000
|Mitra
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 52,000
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.