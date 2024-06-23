HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesSA 2000 vs Mitra

Stella Automobili SA 2000 vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2024 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 2000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
SA 2000 vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sa 2000 Mitra
BrandStella AutomobiliTrinity Motors
Price₹ 52,000₹ 73,999
Range60-70 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
SA 2000
Stella Automobili SA 2000
STD
₹52,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
2 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Length
1980 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Carry Hook
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,00082,026
Ex-Showroom Price
52,00073,999
RTO
05,919
Insurance
02,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1171,763

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    NHAI aims to enhance road safety by leveraging artificial intelligence-based technological solutions.
    NHAI aims to enhance road safety, signs MoU with IIIT Delhi
    23 Jun 2024
    As per the Global Status Report on Road Safety 2023, the number of motorcycles and scooters on the road has nearly tripled since 2011
    UN Leads Charge: Safer roads for two-wheeler riders. Here’s how
    23 Jun 2024
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Automotive news recap: Biggest stories from last week that you may have missed
    24 Jun 2024
    The overall scenario for June suggests a single-digit decline in wholesale volumes for listed two-wheeler companies, despite an overall growth trajectory led by Honda
    Two-wheeler sector shows resilient growth against PVs and CVs in June
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    View all
     