In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or Techo Electra Saathi [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Saathi [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 57,697 (last recorded price). The range of SA 2000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Saathi [2020-2024] has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
SA 2000 vs Saathi [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 2000
|Saathi [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 86,000
|₹ 57,697
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-