In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or SUPER ECO T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 2000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the T1 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. SUPER ECO offers the T1 in 1 colour.
SA 2000 vs T1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 2000
|T1
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 86,000
|₹ 56,772
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.26 kWh
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|4-6 Hours (100%)