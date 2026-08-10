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Stella Automobili SA 2000 vs Stella Automobili SA 1000

In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of SA 2000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
SA 2000 vs SA 1000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sa 2000 Sa 1000
BrandStella AutomobiliStella Automobili
Price₹ 86,000₹ 46,000
Range60-70 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-7 Hours-

Filters
SA 2000
Stella Automobili SA 2000
STD
₹86,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SA 1000
Stella Automobili SA 1000
STD
₹46,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Stella Automobili SA 2000 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1980 mm1780 mm
Height
1100 mm1150 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
710 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
60-70 km
Max Speed
70 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Warranty
2.3 Years-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,86146,000
Ex-Showroom Price
86,00046,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,931988

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