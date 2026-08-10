In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Legender has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Legender
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours