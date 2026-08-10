In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price). Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Gracy
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours