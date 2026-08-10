In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.