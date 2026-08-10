In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Zelio Eeva choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Eeva has a range of up to 80-120 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs Eeva Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Eeva
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|80-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
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