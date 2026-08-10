In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
SA 1000 vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Shiga
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|-
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