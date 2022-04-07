|Battery Warranty
|1 Year
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|BLDC
|Motor Warranty
|2 Year
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|250 W
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Hub Motor
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|25 kmph
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹46,000
|₹49,000
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹46,000
|₹49,000
|RTO
|₹0
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹988
|₹1,053