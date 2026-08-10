In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
SA 1000 vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours