In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
SA 1000 vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours