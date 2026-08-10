In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
SA 1000 vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|O3
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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